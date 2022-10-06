CatBoy (CATBOY) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

CatBoy (CATBOY) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CatBoy has a market capitalization of $149,563.34 and $12,052.00 worth of CatBoy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CatBoy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CatBoy has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

CatBoy Token Profile

CatBoy was first traded on February 28th, 2022. CatBoy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for CatBoy is catboytoken.com. The Reddit community for CatBoy is https://reddit.com/r/catboyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CatBoy’s official Twitter account is @bsccatboy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CatBoy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CatBoy (CATBOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CatBoy has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CatBoy is 0.00155203 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,240.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catboytoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatBoy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CatBoy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CatBoy using one of the exchanges listed above.

