Catverse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31,848.81 (CATVERSE)

Catverse (CATVERSE) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Catverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Catverse has a market capitalization of $31,848.81 and approximately $19,163.00 worth of Catverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catverse has traded down 82.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Catverse Token Profile

Catverse’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. Catverse’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Catverse is cateverse.fun. Catverse’s official Twitter account is @catversefun.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catverse (CATVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Catverse has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Catverse is 0 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $140,007.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cateverse.fun.”

