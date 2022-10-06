Centaurify Price Tops $0.0013 (CENT)

Centaurify (CENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Centaurify has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Centaurify token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaurify has a market capitalization of $148,038.06 and approximately $95,240.00 worth of Centaurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaurify alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Centaurify Token Profile

Centaurify launched on November 15th, 2021. Centaurify’s official website is www.centaurify.com. The Reddit community for Centaurify is https://reddit.com/r/centaurify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Centaurify’s official Twitter account is @centaurify and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaurify Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaurify (CENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Centaurify has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Centaurify is 0.00124007 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $111,672.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centaurify.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.