Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,269 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

