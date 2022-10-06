Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

CPF stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $589.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.