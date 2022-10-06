CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.31% of CF Bankshares worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

