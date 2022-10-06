Chain Estate DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65,769.12 (CHES)

Chain Estate DAO (CHES) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Chain Estate DAO has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Estate DAO has a market cap of $65,769.12 and $9,233.00 worth of Chain Estate DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Estate DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Estate DAO Profile

Chain Estate DAO launched on February 21st, 2022. Chain Estate DAO’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Chain Estate DAO’s official Twitter account is @chainestatedao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain Estate DAO’s official website is www.chainestate.finance.

Buying and Selling Chain Estate DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Estate DAO (CHES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chain Estate DAO has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chain Estate DAO is 0.00019853 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,138.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainestate.finance/.”

