Chain Pet (CPET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $403,517.96

Chain Pet (CPET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Chain Pet has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Pet has a market cap of $403,517.96 and approximately $16,901.00 worth of Chain Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Chain Pet Profile

Chain Pet’s launch date was November 5th, 2021. Chain Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,999 tokens. The official website for Chain Pet is www.chainpet.com. Chain Pet’s official Twitter account is @chainpet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain Pet’s official message board is medium.com/@chainpet.

Buying and Selling Chain Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Pet (CPET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chain Pet has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chain Pet is 0.00008132 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,679.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainpet.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

