Chainflix (CFXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,769.00

Chainflix (CFXT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Chainflix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainflix has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $132,769.00 worth of Chainflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainflix has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Chainflix Profile

Chainflix’s launch date was August 4th, 2021. Chainflix’s total supply is 5,020,275,000 tokens. Chainflix’s official Twitter account is @chainflix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainflix’s official website is www.chainflix.net.

Buying and Selling Chainflix

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainflix (CFXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Chainflix has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Chainflix is 0.00093089 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $188,863.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainflix.net.”

