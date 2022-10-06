ChainGuardians Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,671.00 (CGG)

ChainGuardians (CGG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. ChainGuardians has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $394,671.00 worth of ChainGuardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainGuardians has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One ChainGuardians token can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

ChainGuardians Profile

ChainGuardians’ launch date was March 10th, 2021. ChainGuardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,155,995 tokens. ChainGuardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians. The Reddit community for ChainGuardians is https://reddit.com/r/chainguardians. ChainGuardians’ official website is chainguardians.io.

Buying and Selling ChainGuardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians (CGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChainGuardians has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 61,478,209 in circulation. The last known price of ChainGuardians is 0.09676149 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $384,696.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainguardians.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainGuardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainGuardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainGuardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

