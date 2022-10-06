Changer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,940.00 (CNG)

Changer (CNG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Changer has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Changer has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $11,940.00 worth of Changer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Changer token can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

About Changer

Changer’s launch date was July 24th, 2018. Changer’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,083,736 tokens. The official message board for Changer is medium.com/@changerofficial. Changer’s official website is changer.io. Changer’s official Twitter account is @changerofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Changer

According to CryptoCompare, “Changer (CNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Changer has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Changer is 0.06501484 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,774.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://changer.io/.”

