Charactbit Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53,998.76 (CHB)

Charactbit (CHB) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Charactbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Charactbit has traded down 66.9% against the dollar. Charactbit has a total market capitalization of $53,998.76 and $10,713.00 worth of Charactbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Charactbit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About Charactbit

Charactbit launched on April 30th, 2022. Charactbit’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,389,511 tokens. Charactbit’s official Twitter account is @charactbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Charactbit’s official website is www.charactbit.com.

Charactbit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charactbit (CHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Charactbit has a current supply of 8,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Charactbit is 0.00041199 USD and is up 10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $153.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.charactbit.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charactbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charactbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Charactbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Charactbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Charactbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.