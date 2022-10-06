CharityDAO (CHD) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

CharityDAO (CHD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, CharityDAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One CharityDAO token can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. CharityDAO has a market capitalization of $154,271.13 and approximately $22,265.00 worth of CharityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CharityDAO Token Profile

CharityDAO’s launch date was March 26th, 2022. CharityDAO’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,060,000 tokens. The official message board for CharityDAO is medium.com/@charitydao. The official website for CharityDAO is charitydao.co. CharityDAO’s official Twitter account is @thecharity_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CharityDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CharityDAO (CHD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CharityDAO has a current supply of 7,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CharityDAO is 0.05057018 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $692.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://charitydao.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CharityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CharityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CharityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

