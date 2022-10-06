Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

