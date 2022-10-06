Chedda Token (CHEDDA) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Chedda Token (CHEDDA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Chedda Token has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $196,843.00 worth of Chedda Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chedda Token has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Chedda Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chedda Token Token Profile

Chedda Token (CRYPTO:CHEDDA) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2022. Chedda Token’s total supply is 49,473,226,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,458,572,214 tokens. Chedda Token’s official Twitter account is @cheddatoken. Chedda Token’s official website is www.cheddatoken.com. The official message board for Chedda Token is medium.com/@cheedatoken. The Reddit community for Chedda Token is https://reddit.com/r/chedda_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chedda Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Chedda Token (CHEDDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chedda Token has a current supply of 49,473,226,476 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chedda Token is 0.00015903 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $127,477.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cheddatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chedda Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chedda Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chedda Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

