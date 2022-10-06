Cheems Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CHEEMS)

Cheems (CHEEMS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Cheems has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheems token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems has a total market cap of $437,865.24 and $456.00 worth of Cheems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Cheems Token Profile

Cheems’ launch date was May 12th, 2021. Cheems’ total supply is 2,775,346,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,550,834,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheems is https://reddit.com/r/cheems_token. The official website for Cheems is cheems.co. Cheems’ official Twitter account is @cheemsverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cheems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cheems has a current supply of 2,775,346,214 with 2,550,834,901.3805 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems is 0.0001766 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,046.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheems using one of the exchanges listed above.

