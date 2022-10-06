Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

