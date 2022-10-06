Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 5.0 %
Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15.
About Cheetah Mobile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.