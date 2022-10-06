Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 157,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 202,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

