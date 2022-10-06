Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 157,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 202,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

