Chihua Token (CHIHUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Chihua Token (CHIHUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Chihua Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chihua Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chihua Token has a market capitalization of $459,344.00 and $20,815.00 worth of Chihua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chihua Token Token Profile

Chihua Token’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Chihua Token’s total supply is 490,000,000,000,000 tokens. Chihua Token’s official Twitter account is @chihuatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chihua Token is chihuatoken.com.

Chihua Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chihua Token (CHIHUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chihua Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Chihua Token is 0 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chihuatoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chihua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

