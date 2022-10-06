China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

