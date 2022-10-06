Chives Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XCC)

Chives Coin (XCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Chives Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chives Coin has a total market cap of $492,721.42 and approximately $9,255.00 worth of Chives Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chives Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chives Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Chives Coin Coin Profile

Chives Coin’s launch date was July 10th, 2021. Chives Coin’s total supply is 131,922,800 coins and its circulating supply is 421,065,600 coins. The official message board for Chives Coin is chivescoin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Chives Coin is https://reddit.com/r/chives and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chives Coin’s official Twitter account is @chivesxcc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chives Coin’s official website is www.chivescoin.org.

Buying and Selling Chives Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chives Coin (XCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chives Coin has a current supply of 131,922,800 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chives Coin is 0.00119519 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,400.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chivescoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chives Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chives Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chives Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chives Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chives Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.