Chives Coin (XCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $491,924.99

Chives Coin (XCC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Chives Coin has a market capitalization of $491,924.99 and $9,255.00 worth of Chives Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chives Coin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Chives Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Chives Coin Profile

Chives Coin was first traded on July 10th, 2021. Chives Coin’s total supply is 131,922,800 coins and its circulating supply is 421,102,800 coins. Chives Coin’s official message board is chivescoin.medium.com. Chives Coin’s official Twitter account is @chivesxcc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chives Coin is https://reddit.com/r/chives and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chives Coin’s official website is www.chivescoin.org.

Buying and Selling Chives Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chives Coin (XCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chives Coin has a current supply of 131,922,800 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chives Coin is 0.00119519 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,400.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chivescoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chives Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chives Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chives Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

