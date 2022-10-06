ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Major Shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Buys 960,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ChromaDex Trading Up 0.7 %

ChromaDex stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $76,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $85,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.