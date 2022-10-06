Chronicle Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (XNL)

Chronicle (XNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Chronicle has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $345,233.00 worth of Chronicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronicle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronicle has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronicle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Chronicle

Chronicle’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Chronicle’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,090,000 tokens. Chronicle’s official Twitter account is @chroniclexnl and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronicle’s official website is www.chronicle.io. The official message board for Chronicle is medium.com/@chronicle.xnl.

Buying and Selling Chronicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Chronicle (XNL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chronicle has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,776,667 in circulation. The last known price of Chronicle is 0.03239788 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $213,592.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chronicle.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.