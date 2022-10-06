Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.57 Million

Chumbi Valley (CHMB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Chumbi Valley has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $314,168.00 worth of Chumbi Valley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chumbi Valley has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Chumbi Valley token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chumbi Valley

Chumbi Valley launched on December 17th, 2021. Chumbi Valley’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chumbi Valley is chumbivalley.com. Chumbi Valley’s official Twitter account is @chumbivalley. The official message board for Chumbi Valley is medium.com/@chumbivalley.

Buying and Selling Chumbi Valley

According to CryptoCompare, “Chumbi Valley (CHMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chumbi Valley has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chumbi Valley is 0.00033391 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233,408.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chumbivalley.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chumbi Valley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chumbi Valley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chumbi Valley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

