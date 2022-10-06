Church Dao (CHURCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $304,380.58

Church Dao (CHURCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Church Dao token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Church Dao has a total market cap of $304,380.58 and $16,372.00 worth of Church Dao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Church Dao has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Church Dao Profile

Church Dao was first traded on April 3rd, 2022. Church Dao’s total supply is 777,777,777,777,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,777,777,777 tokens. Church Dao’s official message board is medium.com/@churchdao777. Church Dao’s official Twitter account is @churchdao777. Church Dao’s official website is church-dao.org.

Church Dao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Church Dao (CHURCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Church Dao has a current supply of 777,777,777,777,777.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Church Dao is 0 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,281.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://church-dao.org/.”

