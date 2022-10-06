Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 189,622 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.83.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

