Cia Protocol (CIA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Cia Protocol (CIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cia Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cia Protocol has a total market cap of $445,399.53 and $11,205.00 worth of Cia Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cia Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cia Protocol Token Profile

Cia Protocol was first traded on December 11th, 2021. Cia Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Cia Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ciaprotocol. The official website for Cia Protocol is ciaprotocol.com. The official message board for Cia Protocol is medium.com/@ciaprotocol.

Cia Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cia Protocol (CIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cia Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cia Protocol is 0.00000426 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,689.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ciaprotocol.com/.”

