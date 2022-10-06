Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $294.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,171. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

