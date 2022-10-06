CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $481,389.94

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One CitaDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CitaDAO has a market capitalization of $481,389.94 and $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CitaDAO has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CitaDAO

CitaDAO’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. CitaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,215,987 tokens. The official message board for CitaDAO is citadao.medium.com. The official website for CitaDAO is citadao.io. CitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @citadao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CitaDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CitaDAO is 0.00410484 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,086.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CitaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CitaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CitaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

