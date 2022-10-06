CitaDAO Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (KNIGHT)

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CitaDAO has a total market capitalization of $481,517.70 and approximately $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CitaDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CitaDAO has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

CitaDAO Token Profile

CitaDAO launched on January 16th, 2022. CitaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,215,987 tokens. CitaDAO’s official website is citadao.io. CitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @citadao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CitaDAO is citadao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CitaDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CitaDAO is 0.00410484 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,086.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CitaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CitaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CitaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

