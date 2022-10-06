Citadel.one (XCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $947,889.30

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Citadel.one has a market cap of $947,889.30 and approximately $78,893.00 worth of Citadel.one was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel.one token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel.one has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,053.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00246631 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel.one

Citadel.one is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2021. Citadel.one’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,336,334 tokens. Citadel.one’s official message board is medium.com/citadel-one. The Reddit community for Citadel.one is https://reddit.com/r/citadeldao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Citadel.one is citadel.one/about. Citadel.one’s official Twitter account is @citadeldao.

Citadel.one Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel.one (XCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Citadel.one has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 8,996,449 in circulation. The last known price of Citadel.one is 0.01936598 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $49,462.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadel.one/about.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel.one directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel.one should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel.one using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

