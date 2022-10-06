Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

