Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.44 on Monday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

