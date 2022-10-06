Citigroup Raises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMLX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $29.77 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

