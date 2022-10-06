City of Dream Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69,503.06 (COD)

City of Dream (COD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, City of Dream has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One City of Dream token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. City of Dream has a total market capitalization of $69,503.06 and $17,824.00 worth of City of Dream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get City of Dream alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About City of Dream

City of Dream’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. City of Dream’s total supply is 37,323,461,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,039,509 tokens. City of Dream’s official Twitter account is @metadreamcity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for City of Dream is https://reddit.com/r/metadreamcity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for City of Dream is medium.com/@meta_dreamcity. City of Dream’s official website is cod.social.

City of Dream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “City of Dream (COD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. City of Dream has a current supply of 37,323,461,940 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of City of Dream is 0.00004903 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $461.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cod.social/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as City of Dream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire City of Dream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase City of Dream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for City of Dream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for City of Dream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.