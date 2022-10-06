Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.14 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $325.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

