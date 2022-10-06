Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at DA Davidson

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.14 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $325.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.