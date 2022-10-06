ClaimSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,630.00 (CLA)

ClaimSwap (CLA) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ClaimSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ClaimSwap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. ClaimSwap has a market cap of $221,280.03 and $59,630.00 worth of ClaimSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

ClaimSwap Token Profile

ClaimSwap launched on December 9th, 2021. ClaimSwap’s official Twitter account is @claimswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClaimSwap’s official website is claimswap.org. The official message board for ClaimSwap is medium.com/claimswap.

ClaimSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ClaimSwap (CLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. ClaimSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ClaimSwap is 0.03988578 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $382.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://claimswap.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClaimSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClaimSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClaimSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

