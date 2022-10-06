CleanCarbon (CARBO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $444,588.77

CleanCarbon (CARBO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. CleanCarbon has a market capitalization of $444,588.77 and approximately $10,120.00 worth of CleanCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CleanCarbon token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CleanCarbon has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

CleanCarbon Profile

CleanCarbon’s genesis date was June 12th, 2022. CleanCarbon’s total supply is 468,752,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,228,742 tokens. The official website for CleanCarbon is cleancarbon.io. CleanCarbon’s official Twitter account is @cleancarbon_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CleanCarbon’s official message board is medium.com/@cleancarbon.

Buying and Selling CleanCarbon

According to CryptoCompare, “CleanCarbon (CARBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CleanCarbon has a current supply of 468,752,067 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CleanCarbon is 0.01394889 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,943.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cleancarbon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CleanCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CleanCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CleanCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

