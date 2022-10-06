Clear Water ($CLEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,445.00

Clear Water ($CLEAR) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Clear Water has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clear Water has a total market capitalization of $311,216.15 and $12,445.00 worth of Clear Water was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clear Water token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clear Water alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Clear Water Profile

Clear Water launched on February 6th, 2022. Clear Water’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Clear Water’s official website is www.clearwaterclw.com. The Reddit community for Clear Water is https://reddit.com/r/clearwaterofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clear Water’s official Twitter account is @clearwaterclw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clear Water Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clear Water ($CLEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Clear Water has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Clear Water is 0.00006604 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,286.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.clearwaterclw.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clear Water directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clear Water should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clear Water using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clear Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clear Water and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.