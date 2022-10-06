ClearDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $281,182.00 (CLH)

ClearDAO (CLH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ClearDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearDAO has a market capitalization of $387,074.94 and $281,182.00 worth of ClearDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClearDAO has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ClearDAO

ClearDAO launched on December 29th, 2021. ClearDAO’s total supply is 525,357,143 coins and its circulating supply is 109,418,953 coins. ClearDAO’s official Twitter account is @clear_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClearDAO is medium.com/@clear_dao. ClearDAO’s official website is cleardao.com.

ClearDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearDAO (CLH) is a cryptocurrency . ClearDAO has a current supply of 525,357,143 with 109,418,953.2 in circulation. The last known price of ClearDAO is 0.00352589 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43,207.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cleardao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

