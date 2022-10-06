Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -281.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics



Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.



