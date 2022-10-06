CloudCoin Price Up 10.4% This Week (CC)

CloudCoin (CC) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, CloudCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloudCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. CloudCoin has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $66,212.00 worth of CloudCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00085847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00064558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloudCoin Coin Profile

CloudCoin (CC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. CloudCoin’s total supply is 16,777,216 coins. CloudCoin’s official Twitter account is @cloudcoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloudCoin’s official website is cloudcoin.global. The Reddit community for CloudCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cloudcoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloudCoin’s official message board is medium.com/cloudcoinconsortium.

Buying and Selling CloudCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloudCoin (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. CloudCoin has a current supply of 16,777,216 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CloudCoin is 0.25003935 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,375.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cloudcoin.global/.”

