Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.24 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

