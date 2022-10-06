Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.15. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

