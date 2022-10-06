CoinAlpha Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ALP)

CoinAlpha (ALP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, CoinAlpha has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinAlpha has a market capitalization of $198,532.70 and $50.00 worth of CoinAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinAlpha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinAlpha alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.99 or 1.00007883 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CoinAlpha Profile

CoinAlpha (CRYPTO:ALP) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2021. CoinAlpha’s total supply is 364,472,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,247,456 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinAlpha is https://reddit.com/r/coinalpha_x100. The official website for CoinAlpha is coinalpha.app. CoinAlpha’s official Twitter account is @coinalpha3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinAlpha Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinAlpha (ALP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinAlpha has a current supply of 364,472,199.6357695 with 147,463,960.90495548 in circulation. The last known price of CoinAlpha is 0.0002199 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinalpha.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.