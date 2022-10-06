CoinMerge (BEP-20) (CMERGE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

CoinMerge (BEP-20) (CMERGE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, CoinMerge (BEP-20) has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CoinMerge (BEP-20) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CoinMerge (BEP-20) has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of CoinMerge (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,062.30 or 1.00044767 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

CMERGE is a token. It launched on August 21st, 2021. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,494,981 tokens. The official message board for CoinMerge (BEP-20) is app.coinmerge.io/chat/chart/coinmerge. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @coinmerge. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s official website is app.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge (BEP-20) is https://reddit.com/r/officialcoinmerge/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge (BEP-20) (CMERGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinMerge (BEP-20) has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 4,711,405,934.660435 in circulation. The last known price of CoinMerge (BEP-20) is 0.00023719 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $193.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.coinmerge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge (BEP-20) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMerge (BEP-20) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinMerge (BEP-20) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

