CoinRadr Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150,323.85 (RADR)

CoinRadr (RADR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One CoinRadr token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinRadr has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinRadr has a total market cap of $150,323.85 and $54,751.00 worth of CoinRadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinRadr

CoinRadr’s launch date was January 23rd, 2022. CoinRadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. CoinRadr’s official Twitter account is @coinradr and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinRadr’s official website is coinradr.com. CoinRadr’s official message board is medium.com/@coinradr.

Buying and Selling CoinRadr

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinRadr (RADR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinRadr has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinRadr is 0.00150424 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,758.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinradr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinRadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinRadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinRadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

