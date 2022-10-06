CoinScan (SCAN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.90 Million

CoinScan (SCAN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. CoinScan has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $10,087.00 worth of CoinScan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinScan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinScan has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinScan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About CoinScan

CoinScan was first traded on March 3rd, 2022. CoinScan’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CoinScan’s official Twitter account is @coinscandefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinScan is https://reddit.com/r/coinscan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinScan’s official website is www.coinscan.com.

Buying and Selling CoinScan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinScan (SCAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinScan has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinScan is 0.00479472 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,532.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinscan.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinScan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinScan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinScan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinScan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinScan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.